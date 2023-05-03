Michael Sams, right, teaches a group of kids about rhythm and drumming during an Exploring the Arts class on music. Sams was one of many guest artists who helped teach the children who participated in the arts education series.
Hannah Morgan, left, explains how a saxophone works to a group of kids during an Exploring The Arts program at Tusculum University.
Photo Special To The Sun
Michael Sams, right, teaches a group of kids about rhythm and drumming during an Exploring the Arts class on music. Sams was one of many guest artists who helped teach the children who participated in the arts education series.
Sun File Photo
Students' artwork was on display at First Presbyterian Church in Greeneville at the Exploring the Arts concluding celebration and showcase April 15.
Photo Special To The Sun
Some of the kids participating in the Exploring the Arts series pose for a picture before beginning an art class at First Presbyterian Church, Greeneville.
Exploring the Arts (ETA) celebrated the conclusion of the program’s second year with a gala and showcase for ETA students, families and friends April 15 at First Presbyterian Church in Greeneville.
More than 100 people attended the event, which included a dinner.
Funded through a grant from The Tennessee Arts Commission, ETA is a free, non-religious initiative that focuses on visual arts, music and improv theater, and is hosted by First Presbyterian Church.
The series included sections on visual art, music, poetry and theater and is open to kids in second grade to sixth grade.
According to a press release from the organization, the program hopes especially to reach out to children who qualify for free and reduced lunch programs, and who might otherwise have limited access to extracurricular opportunities.
Over 40 children participated in one or more the 12 educational sessions held Jan. 21-April 1 and “had a blast making new friends and stretching their imaginations,” according to the press release.
“An overwhelming favorite session was the Saturday morning that Dr. David Gonzalez, Tusculum University’s Director of Bands, welcomed our kids to hands-on learning about the instruments,” the release said.
The organization is already working to organize a visit with Tusculum University’s band students for the 2024 edition of the program.
“The Tusculum University Band students help create a fun, exciting environment to learn. We had a great time letting the kids try instruments at our ‘petting zoo,’” Gonzalez said.
The organization also extended appreciation to the volunteers and guest artists that helped make the educational classes happen including Cindy Sams, Cherylonda Fitzgerald, Michael Sams and The Good Guy Collective.
The Rev. Todd Jenkins of First Presbyterian Church noted that the church was delighted to serve as a host for the arts series.
“Being the host organization for the Exploring the Arts program has been a blessing for our congregation. It makes my heart glad to see all of the enthusiasm and intergenerational interaction between children and instructors. The exchange of artistic energy among participants gives me hope for the future of our community,” Jenkins said.