Past and present crew members of the USS Greeneville nuclear submarine came town quietly late last week, then on Saturday made their presence known in a literally explosive manner.
The sailors officially signaled the kickoff of the town’s Independence Day celebration by firing a cannon four times on the lawn of the Niswonger Institute headquarters on Main Street just after 5 p.m. What sounded like bombardment of the town actually was a loud beginning to what an event organizer called the best local Independence Day celebration to date.
Most of the sailors involved in the cannon shoot wore T-shirts provided for the noisy, smoky event. Officers and current crew members were in uniform.
The submariners had just completed a morning of work on community projects.
The cannon was set off at least four times and generated a deafening boom and great cloud of smoke with each blast. Both observing and taking part in the firing were present and former submariners of USS Greeneville, including some past commanding officers, or COs, of the boat. One of the latter, Lorin Selby, is now a U.S. Navy rear admiral.
After a quick tour through the Niswonger Foundation building Saturday, the sailors had some afternoon free time to join the local celebration or enjoy other activities.
With moderate weather for the first half of the day, and with COVID-19 far less of a concern than it was last year, the day seemed tailor-made for a community celebration. The Big Spring area between the downtown library and the State of Franklin capitol replica was crowded, as was the neighboring parking area of Walters State Community College, where food vendors had long lines of hungry customers throughout the day.
Amy Rose, Greeneville public relations manager, said Sunday precise figures on attendance throughout the day were not known, but generalized it as “thousands.”
Rose told The Greeneville Sun, “Our ninth annual event was our best ever, especially our nighttime parade. We had record participation and our largest crowd of spectators. The weather was perfect, and it was great to see so many people of all ages come out to celebrate with us. I think they were ready to get out and get together following the past year.”
She praised the team of people who worked to bring the celebration about, including John Brown and John Price, who kept the stage shows running and also performed together in their band The Flying J’s.
Price, who operates a hot dog vending cart in Greeneville, operated his hot dog stand and also provided Nathan’s brand hotdogs for one of the day’s most crowd-drawing events, a hot dog-eating contest styled after the famous contest on Coney Island.
This year’s contest sponsors were Top Dog, which is Price’s business, and Tony’s Restaurant.
The 2021 winner was Brad Broyles, giving him three consecutive victories in the contest. He downed 10 hotdogs, just missing the contest’s record of 11, set by Broyles himself in 2019.
Broyles said he prepared for the contest by stomach-stretching, eating 3.6 pounds of watermelon the previous day, along with 1.6 pounds of mixed vegetables and great volume of fluids, plus an additional half-gallon of water he drank early in the afternoon of the event.
Coming in second was Ray Whaley, who devoured seven hotdogs, then afterward told a reporter in seeming seriousness that he was going to “get something to eat.”
Though there is no third-place honor given in the contest, first-timer Daniel Willis got down one hotdog per minute in the five-minute eating time.
Another first-timer, Greeneville’s Phil Shelton, entered the contest at the last second, stepping in when an entrant failed to show and a volunteer for the pre-paid contest slot was sought from the crowd.
A relative of Shelton’s whispered to a reporter that Shelton was just entering “for the free food.” The jovial, high-spirited man managed to down two hotdogs and a large bite of a third one during the allotted time.
The well-attended parade began about 9 p.m., with the USS Greeneville delegation leading the way on their flatbed truck and receiving cheers, applause and greetings as they progressed.
The crowd for the parade near the main downtown library was so big that it was difficult for some of the largest parade vehicles to make it through, Rose said.
Businesses, churches, both major political parties and a few state and local political figures all took part in the parade, which began as the day waned and ended in the dark.
Rose said that parade winners were: first place Gypsy Soul Market; second place Andrew Johnson Bank; and third place Apex Bank.
Rose said that Chan Humbert, parade coordinator, “knocked it out of the park.”
Fireworks kicked in at 10 p.m. Saturday night, filling the sky above the GHS stadium area with multi-colored light and reverberating sound.
Rose said of the day: “This event would not happen without the hard work of volunteers and city employees and the generous support of our sponsors.”
Sponsors were Waste Industries, Andrew Johnson Bank, Ballad Health, Gateway Ford, ETI Transportation, Apex Bank, General Morgan Inn, Greeneville Federal Bank, Greeneville Flyboys, Greeneville Light & Power System, Greeneville Oil & Petroleum, MECO Corporation, TEVET, Consumer Credit Union, Creamy Cup, Food City, Gypsy Soul Market, Heritage Community Bank, John Deere Power Products, Miller Industries, Publix, Summers Taylor, and Walmart Logistics.
On Sunday, sailors took part in a poolside gathering and cookout at the home of Dale Long, who is considered “the father of the USS Greeneville” in that he was the originator and driving force of the effort to get a submarine named for the town.
The culminating event of the holiday weekend turned the spotlight back on USS Greeneville sailors, who gathered with locals and other visitors for a closing banquet at the General Morgan Inn Sunday evening.
Highlights of the approximately three-hour banquet, which included many speakers and presentations, will be be covered in the Clips to Keep column in Wednesday’s edition of The Greeneville Sun.