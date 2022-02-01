Improvements aimed at increasing pedestrian safety are underway at Tusculum University.
The extension of a sidewalk along Shiloh Road is in conjunction with work planned by the City of Tusculum to encourage pedestrians to use sidewalks and crosswalks in areas of heavy vehicle and pedestrian traffic.
Additional sidewalks are among recommendations made in a Tusculum Community Mobility Plan created by a planning consultant retained by the city. The consultant was hired through funding provided by a Tennessee Department of Transportation Community Transportation Planning Grant to promote traffic and pedestrian safety planning.
The work is being done in tandem with planned crosswalk improvements by the City of Tusculum, which applied for and received the planning grant.
A crew began installing the sidewalks last week at Tusculum University.
Dr. Scott Hummel, Tusculum University president, commented on the project.
“A major priority for Tusculum University is safety on our campus. The enhancements we are making near the tennis courts and the Scott M. Niswonger Commons will be particularly helpful for our students, and we appreciate the City of Tusculum’s support,” Hummel said.
Hummel said that the sidewalks, fencing and bushes being installed aren’t directly related to the transportation planning grant, “but the work on that initiative has reinforced the value of taking another look at pedestrian safety and making appropriate changes to the campus.”
The city plans to improve crosswalks along busy streets like Shiloh Road and Erwin Highway.
“We are excited to see the sidewalk work underway at Tusculum University. The city met with an engineer and TU officials last Thursday to begin the process of designing crosswalk improvements for Shiloh Road and Erwin Highway at the TU arch,” Mayor Alan Corley said Monday. “Once the design work is completed and various options and pricing are considered, the city plans to work toward undertaking improvements to the crosswalks on campus, beginning with the two crosswalks near the Niswonger Commons and tennis courts on Shiloh Road.
Commissioners passed a resolution last year to adopt the Tusculum Community Mobility Plan.
It came about after a TDOT grant in 2020 to the city to promote traffic and pedestrian safety in Tusculum. It provided funds to pay for a master plan to study city needs, such as additional sidewalks and crosswalks.
The mobility plan was prepared by the national consulting firm HNTB. Before it was finalized, HNTB consultants visited the city, studied transportation-related needs and sought input from the public through a survey and in-person contact.
The TDOT Community Transportation Planning Grant application was submitted as a joint venture by the city and Tusculum University. It requires a 10 percent local match. Recommendations by HNTB include concerns frequently voiced by Tusculum residents.
“Stakeholders highlighted a lack of pedestrian facilities connecting to and within the university campus,” the study noted.
Also noted by citizens were concerns about the capacity of Tusculum’s roadways and getting a better understanding of the options available “to accommodate increasing vehicle volumes with minimizing impacts to streets like Shiloh Road which runs through campus,” a study summary said.
Public feedback emphasized safety improvements as a primary goal for the city’s mobility plan.
The need for more crosswalks near Tusculum University, improved lighting and installation of sidewalks along roads frequently traveled by pedestrians were among needed improvements stated by city residents.
Priorities identified by the public, potential right-of-way impacts and estimated project costs were all taken into consideration by HNTB to develop a recommended set of transportation improvements.
Tusculum officials have said recommended improvements will be addressed as funding becomes available.
“The ultimate goal is to improve safety for both pedestrians and motorists traveling through and across campus. The impetus for the sidewalk and crosswalk improvements came in part from the Community Mobility Plan generated by consultants the city was able to employ last year with funding from a TDOT Community Transportation Planning Grant,” Corley said.