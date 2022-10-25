The Federal Aviation Administration has launched an investigation into a fatal skydiving accident Friday night in Jonesborough.
“Authorities notified the FAA about a parachute accident that happened around 6:45 p.m. local time Friday in Jonesborough, Tennessee,” an agency spokesperson said Monday.
Richard Sheffield, 55, of Elizabethton, suffered injuries in what was described as a “hard landing” from a pregame jump at the David Crockett High School football stadium. David Crockett was facing Daniel Boone High School from nearby Gray.
Sheffield was airlifted to a hospital and later died from his injuries.
Sheffield was part of a team from Jump TN, a skydiving company based at Greeneville Municipal Airport, hired to land on the football field at the beginning of the game known as the Musket Bowl, Washington County Sheriff Keith Sexton said in a statement issued Monday.
The sheriff said that after an investigation, there were no suspicious circumstances that led to the accident.
“First and foremost, we join the community in grieving the loss of Richard Sheffield and extend our condolences to his family,” Sexton said. “Nothing at the scene leads us to believe this was anything except a very unfortunate accident. However, an autopsy is pending.”
Jump TN said in a statement that Sheffield worked with the company and had performed more than 1,500 jumps during decades of experience.
In what it described as a “hard landing outside of the intended landing area,” the company said observers and witnesses did not notice anything unusual about the free fall or his parachute, saying it was deployed “without incident.” Witnesses “didn’t notice anything unusual about the parachute’s performance that would indicate any abnormality or malfunction,” the company said.
FAA investigations of skydiving accidents and incidents “typically focus on inspecting the packing of the parachute and reserve parachute, and rules of flight for the pilot and aircraft,” the agency’s spokesperson said.
There is no set timeline for completion of the investigation, the spokesperson said.