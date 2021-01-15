Facade renovations for a building on South Main Street will be considered Tuesday by the Greeneville Historic Zoning Commission.
The commission will meet at 8:30 a.m. in the G. Thomas Love Boardroom in the Greeneville Light & Power System office at 110 N. College St. Everyone attending is required to wear a facial mask and social distancing will be observed during the meeting.
On the agenda is a request for approval of renovations and remodeling of the front facade at 127 S. Main St., for the McAfee Law Offices.
Requested are the addition of signage to the storefront windows of the office, painting of the awning, restoration of the aluminum casing for the windows, resurfacing of the cornice, replacement of storefront doors and restoration of original wood flooring in the entryway and three exterior windows.
Also on the agenda is a request for the addition of a storage building to the rear of the lot at the Isaiah 117 House at 409 W. Main St.