Face coverings will be optional in the Greeneville City Schools System in the coming school year.
Vaccinations will also not be required.
The matters were decided at the Greeneville City Board of Education meeting Tuesday evening.
Face coverings will be for optional indoors, outdoors, and on transports in the Greeneville City Schools. This option extends to all students, teachers and staff.
The school system will offer free COVID-19 testing to anyone not fully vaccinated at least once a week if desired. The tests will be PCR tests which the system believes to be more reliable than rapid antigen tests.
The system will also provide 3 feet of social distance between students whenever possible. This is based on current guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Water fountain use will still be limited in schools. However, there are water bottle filling stations currently available at every school in the system according to Director of Schools Steve Starnes.
Starnes also made it clear that even though COVID-19 guidelines may be slightly relaxed from last year, there is still COVID-19 prevalent in the area and staff or students who show symptoms of the virus should stay home from school.
Food service at city schools will no longer be limited to single-use items, and cafeteria kitchens will be able to operate in a more normal capacity.
Contact tracing will still be used in the city schools, but the quarantining process has been altered slightly for the coming school year.
If a student, teacher, or staff member is found to have come in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 they will then be asked if they have a had a COVID-19 vaccination. If they can provide proof of vaccination they do not have to enter into quarantine protocol, however, if they have not been vaccinated they must enter quarantine protocol.
Admission of visitors and volunteers into school facilities during the school day will remain limited based on the current level of COVID-19 transmission within the local community. It is recommended that visitors call ahead and make an appointment with the school they are planning to visit. It is possible that visiting could be restricted at one school and not another. College practicum students and student-teachers will be permitted in schools on a regular basis.
Starnes said he wanted to make it clear that for the sake of honesty and transparency, the city school system does not have the ability to guarantee an environment that is free of COVID-19.
“COVID-19 is prevalent everywhere around us right now,” Starnes said.
OTHER BUSINESS
Among other business the City Board of Education approved multiple purchases.
The board approved $58,951 worth of purchases for kitchen equipment for Hal Henard Elementary, Greeneville Middle School, Tusculum View Elementary, Highland Elementary, and Greeneville High School. These purchases will be funded through a surplus in the School Nutrition Fund.
A total of 52 computer stations will also be purchased for the two STEM labs at Greeneville High School. The cost of these stations will be $116,599, and state grant funds will be used for the purchase.
The board also approved the purchase of 20 interactive whiteboards that will be distributed to Greeneville High School, Greeneville Middle School, East View Elementary School, and Hal Henard Elementary School as well as two spares. The cost of these board will be $76,764, which will be split between the schools receiving the boards and the district’s IT budget.
New laptops will also be purchased by the district for daily use by students and teachers. 15 Dell laptops will be purchased for a total cost of $19,705. District IT funds will be used for the purchase.
The board also approved the purchase of new electronic basketball goal winches for Greeneville Middle School’s gymnasium. The new winches will operate electronically using a wall-mounted key switch, and system officials say they are safer and more reliable than the old winches. The cost for the new winch equipment will be $12,062, and capital funds will be used for this purchase.