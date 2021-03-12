The Facebook page of a Mosheim woman was hacked and is apparently being used for fraudulent activity, the victim told sheriff’s deputies on Thursday.
The woman said she was locked out of her Facebook page in December and remains unable to access it. She discovered her email address listed on the Facebook page was also changed, Sgt. Nakia Tweed said in a report.
The victim emailed Facebook to get the account deleted and was told nothing wrong was found and it would not be taken down.
The victim learned that the Facebook page is being used to advertise puppies for sale and she was receiving messages from people upset because they "had been scammed out of money,” the report said.
The page is being used “to scam people into buying puppies and the people never receiving the dogs after paying for them,” the report said.
The victim monitors the Facebook page from other accounts and her friends list “is gaining friends at an alarming rate,” the report said.
In a separate report, a Greene County woman reported Tuesday that she lost $300 after sending the money to the person she thought was the woman whose name is on the Facebook page.
"The hacked page is still currently advertising the sale of more puppies," the report said.