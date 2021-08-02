The 2021 Greene County Fair drew 32,594 visitors in its week-long run, Rhonda Humbert, first vice president of the fair’s board, said Sunday afternoon.
Though the fair was over, activity went on at the fairgrounds Sunday, as exhibitors came by between 10 a.m. And 5 p.m. to retrieve entered and displayed items. Pickup of entries began Saturday.
Humbert spoke positively of the fair’s successful 2021 run, which came on the heels of last year’s summer with no fair at all, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
She credited good weather throughout almost all the week as one benefit. Rain on Tuesday night necessitated a temporary shutdown of some events, but activity resumed later when the storm rained itself out. An unfortunate twist was that the rainfall that night seemed to concentrate on the fairgrounds area, with areas not far away remaining dry.
Big attractions during the fair, Humbert said, were the ever-popular demolition derbies, held three nights this year and bolstering attendance in the fair’s final days.
Early in the week, the Fairest of the Fair pageant and associated pageants attracted big attendance.
Humbert expressed the fair’s appreciation for those who attended and those who took part in events, shows and exhibits, as well as the fair’s sponsors.
