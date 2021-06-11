The Greene County Fair will host the second Fair Family Feud Contest at 9 p.m. on July 31 on the Main Stage.
Families have a chance to compete on stage for prizes. Contestants will be picked by a random drawing at the Main Stage at 8 p.m. and will be announced from the Main Stage at 8:30 p.m. A family selected to compete must have five family members present at 8:30 pm at the Main Stage, ready to play.
The deadline for entries will be 5 p.m. on July 23. Contestants must be 18 years of age. Only one entry is allowed per family. Entry forms and rules are available at greenecountyfair.com or at the fair office.
Entry forms may be emailed to RhondaHum@comcast.net or mailed to Rhonda Humbert, 175 S.T. Wilhoit Drive, Greeneville, TN 37743.
For more information, call Rhonda Humbert at 423-552-4068 or Kaye Shipley at 423- 329-0704.