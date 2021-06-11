Entries are being accepted for the Greene County Fair’s Teeny Tiny Talent Contest, which will take place at 7 p.m. on July 30 on the Expo Stage at the fair, organizers said.
Contestants must be 1 to 12 years old. The contest is not open to professionals. Organizers recommend that an act run no longer than three minutes.
Entry forms and CDs or videos must be submitted by July 16. There will be a limit of 15 acts in the contest. Entrants will be notified if they are chosen.
Awards are $300 for first place, $200 for second place and $100 for third place.
To obtain an entry form, call Rhonda Humbert at 423-552-4068 or at Kaye Shipley 423-329-0704 or visit the fair web site at greenecountyfair.com.