A Fall Branch man was charged early Wednesday by Greeneville police with possession of methamphetamine.
Danny Marvin Baltes, 38, of 351 Butchertown Road, was also served an active arrest warrant for violation of probation, Officer Matthew Stanley said in a report.
Police saw a sport utility vehicle stopped in the middle of the 300 block of North Irish Street for a long period of time. It was followed and a traffic stop was made about 4:40 a.m. Wednesday in a parking lot at 110 N. College St.
Baltes was a passenger. After Baltes stepped out of the SUV, a small plastic bag containing about one gram of methamphetamine was seen on the seat where he had been sitting.
A records check after arrest showed the active arrest warrant. Baltes was held without bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in General Sessions Court.