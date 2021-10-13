Mountain View Country Market will hold its ninth annual fall festival this Friday and Saturday.
There will be more than 120 vendors and food trucks, and a petting zoo and bouncey house for children, owner Rachel Troyer said Monday.
There will also be some limited musical entertainment on the porch of the market, she added.
All vendors’ fees will go directly to the Nolichuckey Valley Volunteer Fire Department, located on the Erwin Highway about 2 miles from the store, Troyer said.
Over 120 businesses have paid the vendor fees to benefit that fire department, which services parts of Greene County and Washington County, she stated.
The festival will be held on the two days from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The popular Mountain View Country Market is located at 7730 Erwin Highway (Highway 107) in Chuckey, next to The Farmer’s Daughter restaurant.
“It’s a small business helping small businesses, and for the community to stand together,” Troyer said.
The Nolichuckey Valley Fire Department “works for us all year long and has all these years, so we’re giving back to them,” she said.
There are expected to be present goats, turkeys, llamas, and other animals brought by vendors for a petting zoo, Troyer stated.
Food trucks at the festival will provide sales of kettle corn, donuts, apples and more, and include vendors of southern comfort food and Yoder’s, she said.