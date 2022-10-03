A packed house enjoyed the 13th Annual Fall Festival of Nations Saturday at Notre Dame Catholic Church.
It was the first time the popular community event was held since 2019, following two years of cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year’s event was scaled down just two days before the festival, due to rain in the forecast from remnants of Hurricane Ian.
Although the outdoor activities — live entertainment, kids games and inflatables, and a German beer garden — were canceled, a large crowd still attended to participate in the rest of the festival.
“So many people were extremely happy that we were doing this again,” event chairperson Sandy Alter said.
A highlight of the event is its one-of-a-kind international food court, which this year featured food samplings from 14 different nations.
Kris and Paul Roberts of Greeneville liked the Kugelis su Grietine, potato bacon pudding with sour cream from Lithuana.
“I could eat a ton of it,” Paul said, noting that his wife is half Lithuanian. It was their first time attending the festival.
Judy Collins, who organizes the food court, served the Lithuanian samplings while she explained that ladies of the church cook the food that is served.
“It has grown,” she said of the food court.
Other nations represented were: Argentina, Canada, China, Columbia, Germany, Honduras, India, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Poland, Spain and Vietnam.
“We have so many ethnicities in our church,” Alter said, adding that the purpose of the event is to give people a place to gather and celebrate. “We like to be a part of the community and bring everybody together.”
In addition to the food court, the festival featured a silent auction, art show, yard sale, raffle, and bake sale.
All proceeds from the event benefit the church’s building fund.
Sponsors of the festival were: Cave Law Firm, Knights of Columbus, Drs. Erick and Beth Bulawa, DJ and Henri Dalton, Bud and Mary Noe, John Nojeim, and Greeneville Integrative Medicine.