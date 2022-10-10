Fall Foliage Oct 10, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Fall leaves are starting to show their true colors throughout Greeneville and Greene County.This tree at Greeneville Middle School was showing red hues near the top of its foliage when this photo was taken Monday morning. GMS and other local schools are on fall break this week.Sunny days and cool nights are making great conditions for spectacular fall foliage this year.Local colors are expected to peak in mid-to-late October. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Foliage Leaf Botany Photography True Color Greeneville Middle School Local Color School Hue Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now California Transplant Wins Shooting State Title Man Gets 8-Year Prison Sentence For Crime Spree It Happened Here Man Charged With Theft Of Tractor-Trailers Greene County Presented $7.6M Check For Water Infrastructure Improvements