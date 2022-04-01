The Greene Reads Collaboration and Greene County Schools Save the Children will host a “Family Connections Bash” from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Greene County Fairgrounds.
The free event will be held to introduce families to local support opportunities in the community.
The event will feature local camps and opportunities for scholarships, educational and literacy opportunities and food trucks, which plan to donate a portion of the day’s proceeds to camp scholarships.
“Our goal is to spread awareness of what organizations, clubs and groups are in the area that benefit our community,” said Susan Buss, Save the Children community engagement coordinator.
Buss said groups with a focus on educational resources, health and food security as well as youth, family and church groups and others will participate.