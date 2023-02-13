A new retail store is on track to come to the Town of Mosheim.
The store, a combination of Family Dollar and Dollar Tree, is planned for a location near the corner of Andrew Johnson Highway and Railroad Street.
Preliminary approval for the store was granted by the Mosheim Planning Commission at its meeting Thursday evening.
According to Mosheim Mayor Rick Cunningham, the store will be a “Family Dollar Tree Store.”
“It will incorporate items from both Family Dollar and Dollar Tree under one roof,” Cunningham said.
Family Dollar is a subsidiary of Dollar Tree. The website for the corporate parent company says the combo stores are a relatively new format.
The Mosheim Planning Commission granted preliminary approval to the store as its site plan for a parking lot is reviewed.
According to Cunningham, according to current code a parking space is required in a parking lot per every 200 square feet of a business. The site plan that was presented showed the facility having about 35 parking spaces. However, due to the square footage of the building, the business would need to have about 50 parking spaces.
“Everything was cleared pending the parking issue,” Cunningham said.
Cunningham said that Mosheim Community Planner Amber Orilkowsi is working with the developer to remedy the parking issue.
“The developer talked like he could work with the plans and they could be changed and get those parking spaces put in place,” Cunningham said.
The new store is slated to be constructed across the 11-E Bypass from the current Dollar General in Mosheim.
Cunningham also noted that there is a possibility of further development at the location.
“There is room for additional development, too. I think they are looking at putting another building right beside of the new one once it is done and trying to get someone in it, as well,” Cunningham said.
The Planning Commission also recently granted approval to a RaceTrac travel center near Exit 23 on Interstate 81.
The new truck stop and station will be located off Idell Road near the current Mobil gas station.
The travel center will feature a Swirl World ice cream and frozen yogurt treat bar with a toppings bar as well as “full kitchen options” including burgers, chicken and pizza made to order.
Cunningham said that developments and continued interest in Mosheim are key to town’s success.
“We have got to see more development and that type of thing if we are going to continue to thrive and grow,” Cunningham said.