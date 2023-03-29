Not a day goes by without Nancy Setser thinking of her son.
Jackie Ray Setser Jr. was last seen alive on Thanksgiving Day, 2016.
The missing person case remains under investigation by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, but the trail has gone cold.
“The case is still open,” sheriff’s Detective Capt. Jeff Davis wrote in an email Monday.
Nancy Setser and her daughter, Michelle Setser, have provided all the information they have to investigators, but no solid leads have emerged in recent years.
They know the anxiety and heartache of other parents and relatives of missing persons.
“All these people with sons and daughters with no answers, my heart goes out to them,” Nancy Setser said. “I’m sure they have gone through the same things I’ve gone through. You live in constant fear, but at the same time, you might have an answer.”
Sister Michelle Setser knows her brother associated with drug users and dealers, but says Jack Setser kept that aspect of his life private.
“We don’t know a lot about his drug life, so we can’t be very much help to the detectives,” she said. “Whoever is involved in his disappearance, somebody in this town has answers.”
Jackie Ray Setser Jr. was 38 on Nov. 24, 2016.
Setser had Thanksgiving dinner at his mother’s house. Afterward, a relative drove him to a house on Kingsport Highway.
There has been no further contact. Family members consider it very unlikely Jackie Setser left Greene County.
“It would be totally out of his character,” Nancy Setser said,
A possible person of interest consented to a polygraph test. Nancy Setser was told by investigators the man was “somewhat” truthful.
Still, “There is no solid evidence about anybody,” she added.
Michelle Setser said her brother got married young and worked for three years at a business in Morristown. He had a daughter, now 21 years old. Jack’s drug use led to legal trouble. His marriage ended. Setser was given another chance and worked for years at the former DTR Tennessee before losing that job.
Through his struggles, Setser would keep in contact with his family. His listed address at the time of his disappearance was on Fairgrounds Circle in Greeneville.
“He didn’t really have an address. Whenever he would take a notion, he would come here,” Nancy Setser said.
From time to time, Setser would call a family member to ask for money or a ride somewhere, or stay at his mother’s house.
He never missed a Thanksgiving dinner there until 2017.
“(He) knew he was loved. We didn’t support his illegal things and his drug use,” Nancy Setser said.
Some comments about Setser on social media characterize him “as just another druggie off the street,” his mother said.
“It breaks a mother’s heart,” she said. “My kids were not raised like that.”
Michelle Setser said her brother made some mistakes, but deserves to have his fate known.
“We were raised in church and taught right and wrong. It’s the friends you choose,” she said.
The COVID-19 pandemic slowed the progress of the investigation into Setser’s disappearance, his sister said.
Leads are few and far between as time passes.
“Somebody knows the facts (and) they aren’t willing to tell the truth,” Nancy Setser said.
She believes the sheriff’s department continues to make an effort to find her son.
“There’s ways to do that without anybody knowing you have information,” Michelle Setser said.
She said her mother was told several years ago that the sheriff’s department “is looking for (Jackie’s) remains.”
“That’s all (mom) wants. It’s not knowing where they put her son. If she could have what is left of him and have a decent burial then she could be at peace,” Michelle Setser said.
Nancy Setser won’t give up trying to find her son.
“I told my kids I’m getting up in age. If something happens to me, I told them, please, get answers. I guess that’s my dying wish,” she said.
Anyone with information about Jackie Ray Setser Jr. can contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Department at 423-798-1800 and ask for Detective Sgt. Chuck Humphreys.