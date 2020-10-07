Free Will Baptist Family Ministries will begin providing a substance treatment program later this year to help adolescent males battling drug and alcohol use.
The program will be a reopening, after a long absence, of a program previously offered, according to a release from the nonprofit organization. The program will be housed on the Greeneville campus on Stanley Lane.
The Level II Enhanced Alcohol and Drug Program will be dedicated to providing substance treatment for adolescent males ages 12-18 referred by the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services, the release stated. The intense, multi-faceted treatment program will last a period of eight weeks.
Reopening the program has a personal dimension for Family Ministries Executive Director Jim McComas.
“Three and a half years ago, our family suffered a devastating tragedy when we lost our oldest son, Matthew, to an addiction that he had bravely battled for several years," McComas said.
"It was our son’s desire to get to a place in his recovery that he could help others," he continued. "Our family has sought to honor his memory by fulfilling his dream. For over three years, I have been traveling the country, telling his story and sharing a message of hope and healing in our ‘Break the Chains’ rallies."
A driving force in McComas accepting the position at Free Will Baptist Family Ministries was to be able to further honor his son's memory by working in an organization that ministers to the most broken and vulnerable in society.
"From the time I stepped on campus two years ago, it was one of my main goals and priorities to revive our drug and alcohol treatment program," he said. "Thanks to the hard work of our incredible staff, that dream is now becoming a reality. To be able to make this announcement today, on Matthew’s birthday, is an added blessing.” The announcement was made on Wednesday.