Authorities and relatives are searching for Danielle Owens, 16, of Greeneville. The family is reaching out to the community to see if anyone knows her whereabouts.
The last family member to see Owens in person was her mother, Kassandra Messer, on Dec. 3, 2022, at the Greeneville Landing Apartments, 1100 Light St.
Messer said Owens grabbed the keys to her apartment and she believed Owens would be returning, but she has not seen her since.
Richard Hinkle, is Owens’ grandfather and has been her guardian since she was 6 years old. He said he last heard from her on Dec. 11, 2022.
Owens had gone missing on Nov. 17, 2022, but was later seen toward the end of November by Hinkle and later by her mother. Hinkle said Owens ran away after a brief meeting with him toward the end of November. Messer said Owens had been by her apartment a few times before her disappearance on Dec. 3.
She is described as being caucasian with brown hair and blue eyes, standing at 5 feet, 1 inch tall, and weighing approximately 120 pounds.
Owens was last seen wearing pink leggings, black, high-top Converse sneakers with one white and one black shoestring, a black tank top and a black jacket.
The family said it is unusual for Owens not to contact anyone for a long period of time.
“This is not like her,” Hinkle said. “She will call me when she will call no one else.”
“It’s out of character for her to not be in touch with anybody" for this length of time, Kim Carraway, the teen’s aunt, added.
Messer said her daughter has been in the custody of the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services for the past year.
“We need to get it out there that she’s missing,” Messer said.
Greeneville Police Department Capt. Steve Spano said there is an active missing persons report through the National Crime Information Center database from Owens’ original disappearance on Nov. 17.
“We’re following up on leads when we get them,” Spano said. “There is an active report filed for her.”
Spano said the original missing persons report filed back in November is still active.
“We know she’s out there somewhere and that someone knows something — and we need her found,” Carraway said.
The teen’s family urges anyone with information of Owens’ whereabouts to call 423-251-7785. Greeneville Police Department can be reached at 423-639-7111.
