A local family is raising funds to purchase a wheelchair-accessible van for their 10-year-old son who has Spinal Muscular Atrophy.
Christina Foshie, a nurse who lives in the Midway community in western Greene County, started a fundraiser on the GoFundMe website shortly after she and her husband gained custody of her young patient, Dagan McMahan.
Foshie began caring for McMahan when he was just 2 years old.
She said she "had always told his Nana that if anything ever happened to her that I would take Dagan in and make sure he never went to a group home. Last July, Nana got sick with cancer and passed away. I was determined to keep my promise, and on Feb. 22, 2022, my husband and I were granted custody of Dagan! He now lives with us and is a part of our family!"
McMahan has Spinal Muscular Atrophy type 2, a degenerative disease that affects the muscles throughout the body. He is ventilator dependent and unable to walk, but is able to use his hands, and navigates the world in his electric power chair, Foshie explained.
Having the new wheelchair van would help with the several doctor's appointments he has each month in Knoxville, where he receives injections in his spine to slow the progression of his disease, Foshie said.
She added that a new wheelchair van would help with travel, so he can experience the world around him.
Since becoming part of his new family, McMahan has had the opportunity to travel and enjoy many new experiences, but his current wheelchair van is "on it's last leg," Foshie said.
One of Foshie's biggest goals is to take McMahan to the beach for the first time.
"We just want to give him the life he never had before," she said.
To make a donation for the new wheelchair van, visit www.gofundme and search for "Help Dagan get a new wheelchair van."