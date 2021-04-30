The Munchie Machine was the vendor for the Greene County Partnership’s third weekly Food Truck Friday event, hosted in the Partnership’s parking lot between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Friday.
The Munchie Machine is a Scooby Doo-themed food truck serving nachos and tacos, started last year by Mary Anne and Allen Castle.
The Carr family were among those to stop and eat.
“It’s always a good day to be together and spend time outside,” said Arienne Carr.
Robin Carr said she and her family also enjoyed Top Dog hot dogs in the last Food Truck Friday event, but that the weather was better on Friday. Arienne said she looks forward to more opportunities to support local businesses while enjoying quality time with family.
“It’s great to be outside together, where you don’t have to worry as much about exposure, and to support the community,” she said. “I know everybody has been struggling, and I would like to see more events like this.”
Partnership General Manager Joni Parker said the Food Truck Fridays have been successful so far, since the weekly event launched with the Project Waffle Family on April 16.
“The community has embraced it, and people are now getting used to it being there on Fridays,” Parker said. “It has been great because a lot of the events these vendors would have been doing in the past year were halted. Food trucks are growing in popularity, and we have the perfect spot downtown. We are pleased to have it there, and we hope for the support of the community and vendors to keep doing it until fall.”
For more information about Food Truck Fridays, call the Partnership at 638-4111.