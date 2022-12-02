Agriculture remains a mainstay of life in Greene County. The past, present and future of agriculture was the topic Thursday night at the 32nd annual Greene County Partnership Agribusiness Committee Farm-City Banquet.
During the program, three Future Farmers of America members attending Greene County Schools were awarded scholarships to further their studies.
Former Tennessee Lt. Gov. Ron Ramsey was the keynote speaker at the event held at First Baptist Church in Greeneville. More than 225 people attended the Farm-City Banquet.
Also recognized for her efforts to promote agriculture was Sally Causey, longtime executive director of Greene County Rural Resources Farm & Food Education Center.
Justin L. McKinney, director of the University of Tennessee AgResearch and Education Center in Greeneville and chairman of the Agribusiness Committee, welcomed the crowd.
McKinney said the total agricultural output in Greene County is estimated at $1.3 billion, generating jobs and revenue in related businesses.
“Agriculture really affects our industry and it affects everyone,” McKinney said.
Hailey Williamson, a 4-H club member who attends Chuckey-Doak High School, recited the 4-H pledge.
Head, heart, hands, and health are the four Hs in 4‑H, “and they are the four values members work on through fun and engaging programs,” according to the youth development organization’s website.
“I pledge my head to clearer thinking, my heart to greater loyalty, my hands to larger service, and my health to better living, for my club, my community, my country, and my world,” Williamson said.
Members of the North Greene High School FFA recited sections of the organization’s creed to begin the program.
“I believe in the future of agriculture, with a faith born not of words but of deeds – achievements won by the present and past generations of agriculturists; in the promise of better days through better ways, even as the better things we now enjoy have come to us from the struggles of former years” they said.
FFA Foundation Scholarship winners were announced by scholarship Chairman Roger Carter. They are Hayden Sampson, Blake Cochran and Brayden Greenlee. Sampson was also the recipient of the Greene County Livestock Association Scholarship, presented by James McAfee.
Causey was the recipient of the J.W. Massengill Distinguished Service To Agriculture Award.
The Rural Resources program expanded and prospered under Causey’s leadership, said Steve Hale, a retired University of Tennessee Extension office director who made the presentation.
KEYNOTE SPEAKER
Ramsey, a Sullivan County native, was keynote speaker at the event. Ramsey reflected on his career, and emphasized the significant role agriculture plays in Tennessee and Greene County.
Ramsey, a real estate broker and auctioneer in Blountville, said he grew up on a small farm in Sullivan County and said he never envisioned going into politics. He was persuaded to run for the state Senate in the 1990s and was elected as lieutenant governor in 2007. He did not seek reelection in 2016.
“I was the first Republican lieutenant governor elected in 140 years,” Ramsey said. “I’m pretty proud of what we were able to do.
“Tennessee is one of the best run states in the U.S.,” he said. “Everything is paid for. We don’t have an income tax, we don’t have a sales tax and we don’t have a real estate tax. (It’s) the least indebted state in the nation.”
Ramsey said he worked well with former Gov. Bill Haslam after an unsuccessful run for governor in 2010.
Ramsey also complimented the efforts of local state representatives Steve Southerland, Jeremy Faison and David Hawk.
“I don’t know any of anybody who knows more about the finances of the State of Tennessee (than Hawk),” Ramsey said.
One of Ramsey’s priorities was promoting agriculture in Tennessee.
“There was not a day in Nashville where I didn’t think about my agricultural background and how I grew up,” he said.
Ramsey is a strong supporter of the Tennessee Agricultural Enhancement Program, which provides cost-share dollars to agricultural producers for making long-term investments in farms and communities.
“There’s nothing like this in the nation,” he said. “Millions and millions of dollars went through that agricultural enhancement program.”
Now retired from politics, Ramey said he enjoys time spent with his family and on his farm in Sullivan County.
“I’m living the dream,” he said. “I don’t do it because I have to, I do it because I want to.”
He closed by recognizing the efforts of young FFA members.
“If all the people wore those (FFA) blue coats, the world would be a better place,” he said. “Thank you for what you’re doing to promote agriculture. It’s what we are in Tennessee.”
CAUSEY ‘SURPRISED’ BY AWARD
Causey reflected Friday on her award “for distinguished service to agriculture” in Greene County.
“I could not have been more surprised, honored, and humbled to receive the J.W. Massengill Award at the first, post-pandemic Farm-City Banquet,” she said.
Causey served as Rural Resources executive director for 25 years. She is currently product data manager at Nine18 Consulting/E by Design.
The award is in the name of the late J.W. Massengill, a prominent dairy farm operator in Chuckey who served in local and state leadership roles in promoting agriculture.
Massengill’s grandson, P.B. Bachman, was on hand to present the award to Causey.
“(Massengill’s) contribution to agriculture was long and significant, and therefore the award recognizes someone each year who has made a significant contribution to agriculture in our community,” Causey said.
“For 25 years, it was my honor, and privilege to be a part of, and lead, what came to be known as the Rural Resources Farm & Food Education Center,” she said.
Rural Resources focuses on connecting farm and table by creating hands-on opportunities for children with Farm Day Camp, and for teenagers with the Farm and Food Teen Training Program “to put their hands in the soil and then harvest, prepare, and eat what they grew.”
“We facilitated workshops for farmers and growers to be introduced to new methods, best practices, and to have opportunities to share with each other. We worked to promote and facilitate gardening and local food opportunities, including starting gardens in the Greeneville Terrace Section 8 Apartments, helping facilitate the Farmers Market behind the library, running the Mobile Farmers Market, and by holding numerous local food events including the Incredible Farm Dinner in the middle of Main Street,” Causey said.
The work was accomplished “by an amazing staff and board of directors with the help of volunteers, donors and funders who were willing to try new things, and sometimes fail, but have many successes along the way. The award is also theirs for lots of sweat, tears, and joy,” Causey said.
Rural Resources continues its important community role, “still working hard to accomplish the same mission,” Causey said.
“I especially want to thank Steve Hale, longtime UT Extension agent, and the Agribusiness Committee of the Greene County Partnership for choosing me for this award. This is a truly dedicated and tireless group of people who have tenaciously championed agriculture, rain and shine, since the Greene County Partnership began in the early 1990s. Coming from this group, the honor is extremely humbling and deeply appreciated,” Causey said.
Rural Resources will hold a Christmas fundraiser and open house event from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Rural Resources Farm and Education Center, 2870 Holly Creek Road.