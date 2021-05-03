Nature smiled upon the Depot Street Farmers Market Saturday morning, providing clear skies and pleasant temperatures as the market opened its 2021 season in the parking lot of the Greene County Partnership building at 115 Academy Street. The market previously has operated on Depot Street, near the federal courthouse, but due to upcoming street and infrastructure work anticipated for that area this year, shifted its location to the GCP lot. In the top photo, Greeneville’s Cheryl and Steve Wilson set up for the day Saturday morning at their Sunshine Gardens booth at one end of the farmers market, while in the bottom photo, Heather Youngblood, manning the market’s welcome booth at the opposite end of the market, sets out bags of goods awaiting pickup by shoppers who ordered them in advance through the depotstreetfarmersmarket.com website. The market runs on Saturdays from May through October, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., as an outlet for locally grown and locally made items from within a 50-mile radius of Greeneville.