It’s early May, and while we can hope those April showers bring us flowers, we know for certain that local farmers markets — and the dozens of vendors who populate them — will deliver a whole lot more.
From vegetables to meats to homemade jams, baked goods and crafts, farmers markets offer a bounty of locally sourced goods. And with the addition of food trucks, entertainment and special events, they provide a great Saturday morning out.
Starting this weekend and stretching into fall, local markets are putting out the welcome mats.
DEPOT STREET FARMERS MARKET
The Depot Street Farmers Market will start its season Saturday. The market is located in the parking lot of the Greene County Partnership, 115 Academy St.
The market, which operates Saturdays through October, will be open new hours this year, 8 a.m.- noon. Organizers expect 30 vendors to be setting up with a variety of items to choose from. There will be many returning vendors and some new ones.
This week, vendors will offer an assortment of spring salad greens, kale, mustard greens, cilantro, dill, spinach, and dried flowers along with chicken, eggs, beef, and there will be a new pork vendor. Zucchini relish, green tomato relish, pickles, jams, jellies, infused vinegars, local honey, and homemade seasonings will be available.
Sourdough bread, pastries, strawberry-rhubarb and pecan pie, and macaroons will be among baked goods offered for sale. A variety of herbs, flowers and vegetable plants will be sold.
The Big Springs Master Gardeners will present information on the historic New Hope Cemetery. As part of the kids booth, located between the Spider and the Bee and Not Your Grandmothers Jam booths, children will be able to plant a flower, decorate the pot and plant a seed to take home and watch grow.
The Twisted Sister Snack Shack will be selling food, specializing in hamburgers, hot dogs, Philly Cheese Steaks, Frito pie and a breakfast item. All American Coffee will be selling specialty coffees and snacks. Aaron Dingus will be providing the music.
May is National Beef Month, and Fairwinds Farm will offer a special on their ground beef.
Again this year, the market will be accepting SNAP benefits and will be participating in the Double Food Bucks, where SNAP customers can receive up to $20 to be used on produce.
For more information call Heather at 423-525-2621 or visit the Depot Street Farmers Market Facebook page or its website at www.depotstreetfarmersmarket.com/ .
GREENEVILLE FARMERS MARKET
The Greenville Farmers Market, located at 690 Erwin Highway on the grounds of the Doak House Museum on Tusculum University’s campus, will start its season May 13 and continue Saturdays through Oct. 28. Hours are 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
For its first Saturday, the market, whose organizers note it's the oldest established local farmers market, will celebrate Mothers Day by giving flowers to the first 20 mothers who visit the information booth.
Vendors will be selling beef, lamb, pork, goat, vegetable in season, microgreens, local honey, jams, jellies, homemade breads, baked goods, cut flowers, potted vegetable and herb plants, wood crafts, soaps, crafts of all kinds, handcrafted polymer clay jewelry, balloon crafts, Pampered Kitchen, Paparazzi Jewelry, and more.
The market’s beef vendor will offer specials for National Beef Month.
The market accepts SNAP, EBT and Double Dollars benefits.
New vendors and food trucks are welcome. For more information, call Judy at 423-552-3023 or Kathy at 423-798-6607.
Market organizers say the Doak House grounds are a “great place for a picnic or just a walk on the new walking trail. Creek runs along the property. At times you will find the Doak House open for tours. There's a lot of history here and on campus.”
The market will host special events throughout its season. For updates, see the Greeneville Farmers Market Facebook page or its website, www.greenevillefarmersmarket.com .
FARMERS EXCHANGE
The Olde Greene County Farmers Exchange, located on the corner of East McKee and Main streets across the intersection from the Greeneville-Greene County History Museum, typically opens later in the season.
Last year, the market officially opened July 1, although some vendors may set up earlier based on when their produce comes in. Last year, the exchange was open Tuesdays and Fridays.
For more information, visit the Olde Greene County Farmers Exchange Facebook page.