The “fascinating” history of centuries-old Washington College Academy in Limestone is finally being preserved in a museum that officially opened Saturday.
The Washington College Academy History Museum, housed in two rooms on campus, focuses on early history dating back to 1779 with hopes of expanding into later years, according to Debra Lewis, WCA board member.
“Honestly, you could just go on and on, and the more I dig, the more I find, which is just fascinating,” Lewis said.
Washington College Academy’s history spans 242 years, beginning when Samuel Doak rode his horse through the backwoods of Washington County near Little Limestone Creek.
This and other historical facts were shared Saturday with the numerous alumni and other visitors who attended the museum opening.
Doak, a young Princeton graduate and Presbyterian minister, also known for founding what is now Tusculum University, opened Martin Academy in a log schoolhouse named for North Carolina Gov. Josiah Martin, its chartering agent.
In 1795, under the direction of soldier and frontiersman John Sevier and with permission from President George Washington, Martin Academy was renamed Washington College.
It was known as the only school of classical learning west of the Allegheny Mountains, which span Pennsylvania, Maryland, and West Virginia.
Harris Hall, built in 1842, was one of the first four-story buildings constructed in the area. During the Civil War, both Union and Confederate soldiers stayed in Harris Hall, and their horses were stabled on the first floor.
When Harris Hall was renovated in the late 1980s, a cannonball and Civil War-era bullets were found.
In the 1900s, Washington College changed its curriculum from college to high school. In 1953, its name was changed to Washington College Academy.
Enrollment has been as high as 300 students, Lewis said.
The last graduating class at WCA was in 2000. Since then, the school has evolved into Washington College Academy School of Arts & Crafts.
It offers regular classes in such arts as blacksmithing, sewing, stained glass, flower arranging, songwriting, and a variety of music classes. A number of the instructors and students are from Greeneville and Greene County.
“The community has always rallied around this school,” Lewis said.
The museum opening was part of the school’s 2nd Annual Fall Craft Festival, which featured music, food, art demonstrations, craft vendors and fun activities for the entire family.
The festival is held as a fundraiser to repair the kitchen in Harris Hall, Lewis said.
The school also is raising funds to install heating and air-conditioning in the museum space to provide an adequate environment for preserving the artifacts that have been collected by the school over the years, she said.
One of the most interesting artifacts currently housed in the museum is a large desk that belonged to Col. G.W. Telford, for whom the community between Limestone and Jonesborough is named.
He was the owner of the Telford Manufacturing Company, co-founder and director of the East Tennessee and Virginia Railroad, and served in the Tennessee General Assembly from 1853 to 1857.
Other interesting artifacts and photos highlight various activities at the school, from farming to athletics.
In addition to adding the school’s history of later years, the museum hopes to have revolving exhibits, Lewis noted.
T-shirts are being sold for the museum fundraiser. They feature the school’s name with the message, “Making History Since 1780.”
For more information, to donate, or to order a T-shirt, visit www.wca1780.com. The school can be found on Facebook under “Washington College Academy School Of Arts & Crafts.”
Anyone who has an artifact to donate to the museum can call 423-257-5151 or send an email to washingtoncollegeacademy@gmail.com.