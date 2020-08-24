The Greeneville Fire Department quickly extinguished house fire called in about 10 a.m. Monday at 330 Leonard St.
The department was called to the house at 330 Leonard St. at around 10 a.m. Monday, and the department arrived to find flames visible inside the structure.
Firefighters were able to contain the fire by 10:30 a.m., with part of the structure showing heavy damage. Six trucks, including a ladder truck, were sent to the fire.
Residents of a camper next to the house were able to escape without injury. For more information, see Tuesday's edition of The Greeneville Sun.