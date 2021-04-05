A triggered alarm at one of Greeneville’s historic downtown buildings drew quick response Sunday afternoon, but concern was quickly alleviated. Two Greeneville Fire Department trucks responded shortly before 2 p.m. when the alarm went off at Greeneville’s Capitol Theatre downtown, and found there was no actual fire and no apparent threat to the historic structure. Work has reportedly been done recently on the theater’s alarm system, and firemen suspected that could have been a factor in the alarm being erroneously triggered. Firemen notified the alarm system company to come and turn off the alarm.