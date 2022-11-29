The cause of a fire Saturday morning that claimed the life of a Fall Branch woman remains under investigation.
The Greene County Sheriff’s Department and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are investigating.
The fire was called in just before 9 a.m. Saturday. First responders arrived to find the house at 19185 Horton Highway 70% involved in fire, according to a sheriff’s department news release.
Shirley Manis, 66, died in the fire. Six other occupants escaped the flames. One suffered second- and third-degree burns and was taken by Washington County EMS to Holston Valley Medical Center. The condition of the burn victim was not available Monday.
Seven people were living in the house at the time of the fire.
The fire does not appear to be suspicious in origin, Sheriff Wesley Holt said Monday.
“We don’t, at this point, think there is anything criminal or suspicious about this fire,” Holt said in an email.
A person associated with the Fall Branch Fire Department said Monday that the cause of the fire remains undetermined. The house that burned is in the Greene County section of Fall Branch.
Multiple fire departments and other first responders from Greene and Washington counties, including the Greeneville Fire Department, responded to the fire. The Greeneville Fire Department responded because of the possible entrapment of two people in the upstairs area of the house, according to information relayed to Greene County 911 Dispatch
An autopsy will be performed on the victim at the William T. Jenkins Forensic Center in Johnson City and formal identification will be made.
The house destroyed in the fire is valued at $40,000, a sheriff’s department report said.
A lawn mower, and two vehicles were also damaged by the fire. The combined value of the vehicles and lawn mower is $7,600.