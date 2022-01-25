One person died in a house fire late Monday afternoon in Bulls Gap.
The Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department assisted Bulls Gap firefighters on the call, which came in at 5:49 p.m. at 133 York St., just over the Hawkins County line.
Mosheim fire Chief Harold Williamson said a “female occupant trapped inside did perish in the fire.”
The victim’s identity and further details were not immediately available Tuesday morning. The fire remains under investigation.
The Debusk Volunteer Fire Department Rehab Unit assisted on scene, along with other first responders from Hawkins County.
Mosheim firefighters were kept busy Monday afternoon. Firefighters responded to a fire called in about 5 p.m. that destroyed an abandoned house at 423 Benbow Road.
The structure burned to the ground. No injuries were reported.
“The Benbow Road fire was fully involved when we arrived,” Williamson said.
The fire cause remains undetermined.
The owner of the house is listed in a sheriff deputy’s report as Phillip G. Snipes.
When deputies arrived, the “small abandoned house was fully engulfed,” Deputy William Carr said in the report.
A passerby told deputies a tall man who appeared to be in his late 30s “with a black, scruffy beard, glasses and a black leather-type jacket” was seen leaving the area a short time before the fire was reported.
The house value is listed at $1,000. An investigation continues.
Mosheim firefighters were assisted at the scene by the Orebank and Midway volunteer fire departments.
Mosheim was also called out to a single-vehicle wreck about 5:30 p.m. Monday in the 4800 block of Shackleford Road.
A sport utility vehicle went off the road. Driver Teresa A. Blake, 58, of Old Newport Highway, overcorrected and the SUV flipped onto its roof, Deputy George Ball said in a report.
The 2020 Toyota Highlander SUV came to rest against a wooden utility pole. Blake was out of the vehicle when deputies arrived. Greeneville-Greene County EMS personnel treated Blake for an apparent head cut, but she did not require transport to a hospital, the report said.
Greeneville Light & Power System was called to repair the pole.
Blake suffered an apparent minor injury. No charges were filed.