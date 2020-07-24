The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has placed more than 75 different hand sanitizer products on a recall list that have tested positive for a toxic chemical.
The FDA is warning consumers and health care providers that it has seen an increase in products labeled to contain ethanol, also known as ethyl alcohol, but that have tested positive for methanol contamination.
Methanol, or wood alcohol, is a substance that can be toxic when absorbed through the skin or ingested and can be life-threatening when ingested.
The FDA says methanol is not an acceptable active ingredient for hand sanitizers.
“Although all persons using these products on their hands are at risk,” the FDA said young children who accidentally ingest it or adult who drink it as an ethyl alcohol substitute are also at risk.
Methanol is a poisonous cousin of the ethyl alcohol in normal liquors and cannot be smelled or tasted in drinks. It causes organ and brain damage and can be fatal, and its symptoms include chest pain, nausea, hyperventilation, blindness and even coma.
Methanol poisoning from adulterated liquor has cost more than a hundred lives in Mexico since the coronavirus pandemic began. As part of coronavirus lockdowns, many towns banned legitimate liquor sales, and many people also lost their jobs and apparently became unable to buy more professionally made liquors.
Earlier in July, the FDA said one of the brands on its list contained 81% methanol and no ethyl alcohol, which is the drinkable kind.
To see the list of hand sanitizers on the federal agency’s recall list, go to: https://www.fda.gov/drugs/drug-safety-and-availability/fda-updates-hand-sanitizers-methanol