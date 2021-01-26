February is the final month to pay 2020 county property without interest.
The Greene County Trustee’s Office issued a reminder about the payment deadline on Monday.
Interest on any unpaid 2020 property taxes will begin accruing on March 1.
Payment of county property taxes can be made at the Trustee Office inside the Greene County Courthouse Annex, located on North Cutler Street.
However, the Trustee Office cautions that individuals paying in person may experience extended wait times due to a reduced number of payment windows being staffed to adhere to social distancing guidelines due to the pandemic.
People who wish to avoid extended wait times are encouraged to consider alternate payment methods, according the Trustee’s Office.
Payments can be made by mail, and those wanting a receipt should include a self-addressed, stamped envelope with their payment. To pay by mail, send the payment to: Greene County Trustee, 204 N. Cutler St., Suite 216, Greeneville, TN 347745.
In addition, payments can also be made online or by telephone. Property tax payments can be made at www.tennesseetrustee.com or by calling 1-877-768-5048.
In online or telephone payments, a 2.75% convenience fee is applied to card transactions. To pay using an e-check transaction, a $2.75 fee is charged.