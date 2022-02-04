February is the final month to pay 2021 county property taxes without interest, according to the Greene County Trustee's Office.
Interest will begin accruing on unpaid 2021 property taxes beginning Mar. 1.
Greene County residents can pay in person at the Greene County Trustee's Office located at 204 N. Cutler St., Suite 216, in Greeneville.
Taxpayers may pay their county property taxes online via e-check for a fee of $1 or by using a credit/debit card for a fee of 2.5% of the transaction amount. Visit www.tennesseetrustee.org to pay county property taxes online.
The convenience fee for credit/debit card transactions has been reduced from 2.75% to 2.5% of the transaction amount. The e-check convenience fee has been reduced from $2.75 to $1 per transaction.
Taxpayers may also pay their county property taxes via phone by calling 1-877-768-5048. A fee of 2.5% of the transaction amount plus 25 cents applies to phone payments.
Those wishing to pay by mail may mail a check or money order to Greene County Trustee, 204 N. Cutler St., Suite 216, Greeneville, TN 37745. If paying by this method, the Trustee’s Office asks that residents include their tax notice stub to ensure proper processing.
Senders should include a self-addressed stamped envelope if they would like to receive a receipt.
Anyone with questions may stop by the Greene County Trustee’s Office 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or call the office at 423-798-1705.