A new year and the apparent gradual downturn of the COVID-19 pandemic has people planning for the future again.
The same holds true for municipalities like the City of Tusculum, which put several projects on the back burner in 2020.
One is a new Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department station. Work could begin later this year if a funding source is confirmed, Mayor Alan Corley said after the Tusculum Planning Commission meeting Tuesday night.
During the meeting, a site plan for combining a property on Kelly Drive was approved by the Planning Commission, while a plan for several buildings on a Briar Patch Lane property was deferred and may be decided by the city Board of Zoning Appeals.
NEW FIRE STATION
At a recent meeting of the Tusculum Board of Mayor and Commissioners, Corley said moving forward with the proposed new fire station on property next to the city’s multi-purpose building on Alexander Street was contingent on a healthy city budget.
In 2020, commissioners approved rezoning the city-owned land for future use by the Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department.
“We kind of postponed talking about the new building for the fire department until we saw how the budget is going, and it’s going pretty good,” Corley said in January.
Corley said Tuesday night officials are waiting to see what the city would receive as part of the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package approved by Congress in March, and if some of the aid to municipality funds could be used for the fire station.
“We’re still trying to identify the funding (source). We’re still kind of on hold,” Corley said. “We’re hoping that, one, we will get that money and two, we will be allowed to use that money,” he said.
Building plans are already in place. Corley said he understood Tusculum would receive word within 60 to 90 days after passage of the coronavirus relief bill about whether it will receive the federal funds, and what the amount would be.
The city also awaits word if it will receive a Tennessee Small Cities Community Development Block Grant to be used for the purchase of a ladder/pumper truck for the fire department, replacing a 25-year-old truck still in service.
The type of truck that is needed would not fit in the multi-purpose building that currently houses Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department apparatus, Corley said.
The building also houses public works vehicles and other city equipment. The fire department office is across the street in the city hall building. Building a dedicated fire station would free up space in city hall for the Tusculum Police Department, recorder’s office and allow for an expanded public meeting area, city officials have said.
Corley said in January an all-metal building could resemble the Caney Branch Volunteer Fire Department station built in 2015. It would include several bays and a small kitchen area.
Corley estimated the cost at between $350,000 and $500,000.
“We really need to get on it. We just want to identify the funding before we start,” Corley said.
PLAT, SITE PLAN REQUESTS
The Planning Commission focused Tuesday night on two requests from Tusculum citizens.
Members approved a request for a combination plat at 98 Kelly Drive for the addition of a garage. The owner of the adjacent properties can’t build on separate lots unless they are consolidated, city Planner Erica Malpass said.
Malpass recommended approval of the request.
The second matter may be decided by the city Board of Zoning Appeals. Ricky Norton, who purchased a property on Briar Patch Lane next to Norton’s Mobile Home Park, told the planning commission he eventually intends to build a log house on the property, but wants to place an outbuilding to store building materials there first.
Norton was told by Malpass and Planning Commission Chairman Dale Landers that under city zoning regulations, a house must be built first on the property before outbuildings are constructed.
“We can’t violate our own zoning rules,” Landers said.
A public hearing about the site plan is necessary before the matter is considered by the Tusculum Board of Zoning Appeals, Malpass said.
Notice of the hearing could be given before the next scheduled planning commission meeting on May 9.
The property is zoned R-2, designated for medium density residential zones.
The site plan was referred to the Board of Zoning Appeals.