A case involving 11 defendants indicted last year by a federal grand jury in Greeneville who are allegedly part of a conspiracy to distribute heroin in the Tri-Cities area was unsealed this week, a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Tennessee said.
The case was unsealed on Monday after the final defendant was apprehended.
The federal grand jury returned a 12-count indictment against the following individuals for their alleged roles in the distribution of heroin:
- Jonathan Bryant Taylor, 45, of Charlotte, North Carolina;
- Kendall Pitts, 44, of Raleigh, North Carolina;
- Rodney Jenkins, 54, of Brooklyn, New York;
- Ricky Allen Overbay, 59, of Kingsport;
- Angela Beth Bernard, 37, of Kingsport;
- Tessa Rae Hines, 39, of Kingsport;
- Cierra Brionna Long, 25, of Kingsport;
- Bethany Kay Childress, 51, of Kingsport;
- Alexander Shamell Powell, 43, of Kingsport;
- Clarence L. Benjamin, 43, of Johnson City; and
- Kirk Estes, 61, of Kingsport.
The indictment alleges that each defendant was involved in a conspiracy to distribute one kilogram or more of heroin in the Eastern District of Tennessee and elsewhere.
The indictment also alleges other charges related to the distribution and possession with the intent to distribute heroin.
Long is also charged with distributing a quantity of fentanyl. Benjamin is charged with possessing with the intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.
Taylor and Benjamin were also each charged with possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
The case has not yet been set for trial. The case will be heard by the U.S. District Court Judge Clifton L. Corker.
If convicted of the heroin conspiracy charge, each defendant faces a minimum mandatory term of imprisonment of at least 10 years and up to life, at least five years of supervised release, a fine of up to $10 million and any applicable forfeiture.
The punishment for the firearm charges returned against Taylor and Benjamin is a minimum mandatory term of at least five years and up to life in prison, which must be served consecutively to any other prison term imposed, up to five years supervised release and a fine of up to $250,000.
“Law enforcement partners have established task forces aimed at combating an increase of heroin overdoses in and around Kingsport,” the news release said.
This operation resulting in indictments being returned by the federal grand jury in Greeneville on Aug. 4, 2020, “targeted a network of individuals believed to be responsible for bringing heroin into the area from out-of-state sources of supply, and then distributing it it in the Tri-Cities area,” the release said.
Agencies participating in the ongoing investigation include the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department, Kingsport Police Department, 4th Judicial Drug Task Force, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Tennessee National Guard Counter-Drug Task Force, Tennessee Highway Patrol, Sullivan County District Attorney’s Office, Appalachia High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas Task Force, U.S. Marshal’s Service, Homeland Security Investigations, Drug Enforcement Administration, the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Assistant U.S. Attorneys Robert Reeves and J. Christian Lampe will represent the United States in the case.
“Members of the public are reminded that an indictment constitutes only charges and that every person is presumed innocent until his or her guilt has been proven beyond a reasonable doubt,” the release said.
The investigation is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces operation.
“OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach,” the release said.
Additional information about the OCDETF Program can be found at https://www.justice.gov/OCDETF.