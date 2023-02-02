A federal court jury last week convicted a man and woman of fentanyl distribution charges in connection with the 2020 death of an inmate in the Northeast Correctional Complex in Johnson County.
The trial was among the first fentanyl-associated fatal overdose cases heard in U.S. District Court in Greeneville.
Michael Wayne Lee, 43, of Jefferson County; and Debra Kathleen Vekasi, 68, of Knox County; were convicted of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, distribution of fentanyl and use of a telephone to facilitate a felony.
Charges were filed against Lee and Vekasi following the death on May 15, 2020, of 21-year-old Charvez D. Simmons. Simmons was pronounced dead after treatment by medical personnel at Sycamore Shoals Hospital in Elizabethton.
Toxicology reports presented at trial showed levels of fentanyl, a synthetic narcotic over 50 times more potent than morphine, in Simmons’ body.
The four-day trial concluded with the jury verdict on Jan. 27. Sentencing of Lee and Vekasi by U.S. District Judge Clifton L. Corker is set for May 4.
The jury was required to consider a special sentencing factor in the conspiracy to distribute fentanyl offense relating to a “death resulting from the use of a controlled substance,” according to court filings. Fentanyl “was distributed as part of a conspiracy to violate the federal drug laws,” according to a notice of special sentencing enhancements.
Lee and Vekasi were both found not guilty of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death.
Had they been found guilty of the sentencing factor, a minimum mandatory prison sentence of 20 years could have been imposed, according to court officials.
Because they were found not guilty of that specific count, there will be no minimum mandatory sentence for either Lee or Vekasi, court officials said.
The offenses Lee and Vekasi were convicted of were committed in Knox and Carter counties, according to court documents. Sycamore Shoals Hospital is located in Carter County.
A U.S. District Court Grand Jury indictment states that Lee and Vekasi conspired to commit the fentanyl distribution offense. The federal grand jury indicted Lee and Vekasi on charges in February 2021.
On May 15, 2020, Simmons “did fatally ingest and overdose on a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of fentanyl, a Schedule II controlled substance” distributed as part of the conspiracy by the defendants, a court document states.
“Death did result from the use of controlled substances,” it states.
Use of a telephone to facilitate felony violations were committed between May 1 and 15, 2020. Vekasi was indicted on eight counts of the offense, and Lee one count. The offenses were related to the other charges Lee and Vekasi were convicted of. Vekasi also used a telephone to conspire to distribute alprazolam and marijuana, according to the jury verdict form.
Greeneville lawyer Corey B. Shipley represented Lee. Jamie P. Hughes, a Knoxville lawyer, represented Vekasi.
Assistant U.S. attorneys B. Todd Martin and Mac Heavener represented the government.
Testimony presented at trial showed that Lee did give a pill to Simmons in the correctional facility. In his closing argument, Shipley suggested other inmates not charged may have been involved in the drug distribution. Several inmates in prison at the time of Simmons’ death testified for the prosecution. Several doctors also took the stand. Their testimony raised questions about the actual cause of Simmons’ death, Shipley told the jury.
Simmons’ death could have possibly been the result of heart disease or pneumonia, Shipley said in his closing argument.
Lee was serving a four-year prison sentence at the time of Simmons’ death. The sentence was completed in September 2022, according to the Tennessee Department of Correction.
Lee and Vekasi are in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.