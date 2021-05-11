A feeder line malfunctioned about 8:15 a.m. Tuesday at a Greeneville Light & Power System substation on Baileyton Road, causing power outages to several thousand customers in the Mohawk-McDonald-Bulls Gap areas of Greene County.
Power had been restored to all customers by later Tuesday morning, according to the utility's outage map.
Some electric customers in Mohawk, Mosheim and the Mount Carmel communities were also affected, a GLPS employee said.
A motorist reported seeing a flash coming from the substation near Interstate 81 Exit 23 shortly after 8 a.m.
A power line was also down, the GLPS employee said.
Utility crews were on the scene working on the issue.