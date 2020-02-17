A Feminine Flintlocker

Krista Delp, the only female shooter in Saturday’s Frozen Frizzen Blackpowder Shoot at Davy Crockett Birthplace Park, fires off a shot at one of the hanging metal targets in the image at left, and at right, signals to a friend about her performance in that round of the competition. When Delp arrived at the event, one of the other shooters already present was heard to say, “She’ll outshoot everybody else who’s here.” See more photos from the event in Wednesday’s Accent.

 Sun Photo by Cameron Judd