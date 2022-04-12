Fentanyl continues to fuel the rate of fatal drug overdoses in Northeast Tennessee and across the state.
Deaths caused by the powerful synthetic opiate have been on the increase in the state and region in recent years, including during the COVID-19 pandemic year of 2020.
Figures from the state Department of Health show that nine overdose deaths in Greene County were attributed to fentanyl in 2020, compared to two in 2019 and three in 2018. Figures for 2021 have not yet been released, although public health and law enforcement officials have said the surge in fentanyl-related overdoses continues as the deadly chemical is mixed with other drugs.
There were 12 reported fatal overdoses from all types of drugs in 2020 in Greene County, compared to 18 in 2019, 23 in 2018 and 21 in 2017.
Many overdoses go unreported.
The drop in overdose deaths is likely due to the increased availability of naloxone, an effective overdose antidote also known by the brand name Narcan.
Police and other first responders now carry naloxone, which is also made available to staff at schools and the public.
Narcan is also apparently helping to reduce inpatient hospital stays for those who have been revived. Figures for inpatient stays for Greene County drug overdoses totaled 21 for all opioid-related overdoses in 2020, compared to 36 in 2016.
Fentanyl is “added into many (drugs) right now” to bump up potency, Greeneville police Lt. Joe Prokop, supervisor of school resource officers in Greeneville City Schools, said during an educational program last week for parents held at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.
“It’s added into heroin,” Prokop said, motioning to an overhead screen showing a small amount of white powder much smaller than a penny.
“That’s a lethal amount of fentanyl. It can kill somebody,” he said. With more heroin making its way into Greene County, the chance of overdoses associated with fentanyl-laced amounts of heroin increases, as does fentanyl pressed into pills to resemble prescription opioids.
Fentanyl has even been found in marijuana by the law enforcement crime labs in the U.S., Prokop said.
Some people combine fentanyl with benzodiazepines, a category of drugs that include Valium, Xanax and Klonopin. Four fatal overdoses involving a mixture of fentanyl and “benzos” were confirmed in 2020 in Greene County, according to the state Department of Health.
Fentanyl is turning up regionally in a different forms, Craig Duncan, director of the 3rd Judicial District Drug and Violent Crime Task Force, said in late 2021.
The 3rd Judicial District includes Greene, Hamblen, Hancock and Hawkins counties.
“Over the last year and a half it has been bumped up,” Duncan said. “It can be processed into pills, it is laced in marijuana.”
From 2015 to 2019, the number of overdose deaths in Tennessee involving fentanyl, largely due to illicitly manufactured quantities of the drug, increased from 169 to 1,087, according to the state Department of Health.
Most opioid overdose deaths attributed to illegal opioids “involve more than one contributing drug.”
The chemical precursors to fentanyl and other synthetic opioids are being shipped largely from China to Mexico, where much of the illicit fentanyl supply is produced in labs before being smuggled into the U.S.
While users sometimes specifically seek out fentanyl, it and other synthetics with similar properties are often mixed with other drugs or formed into counterfeit pills so users often don’t know they’re taking it.
Last year, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported the nation had hit a grim milestone. For the first time, more than 100,000 Americans had died of drug overdoses over a 12-month period. About two-thirds of the deaths were linked to fentanyl and other synthetic drugs, which can be 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine, heroin or prescription opioids.
Fentanyl is so potent that one gram can represent up to 50 lethal doses, under a calculation used by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency.
The National Conference of State Legislatures found 12 states with fentanyl-specific drug trafficking or possession laws as of 2021. Similar measures have been introduced or considered since the start of 2021 in at least 19 states, the Associated Press found.
Laws relating to fentanyl are on the books in Tennessee, including a measure that allows second-degree murder charges to be filed against an individual responsible for “the killing of another by unlawful distribution or unlawful delivery or unlawful dispensation of fentanyl or carfentanil” when those substances, or a combination of them with any other scheduled controlled substance, “are the proximate cause of the death of the user.”
At least one such recently filed case is pending in the Greene County court system.
Last year, the U.S. Department of Justice filed about 2,700 cases involving crimes related to the distribution of fentanyl and similar synthetic drugs, up nearly tenfold from 2017.
While methamphetamine remains the current drug of choice among users in Greene County, agencies like the DTF are also conducting investigations targeting opioids and fentanyl distribution in the district.
Law enforcement “is always constantly evolving their training,” Duncan said.
Statewide, 3,202 drug overdose deaths were reported in 2020, with about 2,000 male victims and 1,000 female victims.
The Associated Press contributed to this report