Prosecutors across the state are stepping up investigations in fatal overdose cases from drugs like the deadly synthetic narcotic fentanyl.
A pending local case involves a Greene County woman charged with second-degree murder and delivery or sale of a Schedule II drug.
A pre-trial conference was held Thursday in Greene County Criminal Court for 32-year-old Amanda Y. Waldroupe. Procedural matters were discussed in the case, said Waldroupe’s lawyer, Corey B. Shipley.
The case was recently scheduled for trial on Jan. 17, 2023. Judge John F. Dugger Jr. will preside.
Shipley requested and was granted a Nov. 29 status conference in the case.
A resolution before trial is possible.
“No defense motions were filed (Wednesday), but there may be some forthcoming,” Shipley said. “We are currently negotiating with the district attorney’s office. We expect to reach a resolution prior to trial.”
Authorities have been tracking an ongoing pattern of drug overdoses in the 3rd Judicial District, which includes Greene, Hancock, Hamblen and Hawkins counties. Investigators have noted an increase in the amount of fentanyl being brought into the region.
Fentanyl is a synthetic narcotic over 50 times more powerful than morphine. It is believed to have played a role in at least nine fatal drug overdoses in 2020 in Greene County.
The Waldroupe case investigation began after the “suspicious overdose death” of a 35-year-old man, according to the Greeneville Police Department news release.
Waldroupe’s arrest earlier this year capped a 13-month investigation by the police department, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the 3rd Judicial District Attorney General’s Office.
Other investigations into fentanyl-related overdoses in the judicial district are ongoing, Armstrong said this week.
“We are looking more closely at overdose deaths to determine if second-degree murder charges can be brought. We have several pending across the district at this time,” he said.
Presentments issued by a Greene County Grand Jury state that Waldroupe knowingly delivered fentanyl that resulted in the man’s overdose death on Feb. 20, 2021.
The second-degree murder presentment states that Waldroupe is “criminally responsible” by “knowingly killing (the alleged victim).”
“The killing was the result of an unlawful delivery of fentanyl,” possibly in combination with other drugs, causing the man’s death, according to the presentment.
Waldroupe remains held on $200,000 bond in the Greene County Detention Center pending the Nov. 29 status conference.
There were 12 fatal drug overdoses in 2020 in Greene County. Figures from the Tennessee Department of Health suggest that nine of them are attributed to fentanyl, compared to two in 2019 and three in 2018. Figures for 2021 were not immediately available.
Fentanyl remains the most lethal drug threat in the country, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The CDC estimates that more than 107,000 Americans overdosed and died in 2021, with synthetic opioids like fentanyl the cause of about two-thirds of those deaths.
Fentanyl is added into heroin and other drugs to increase their potency. Authorities have said that the possibility of overdoses associated with fentanyl-laced heroin is on the increase. Fentanyl pressed into pills to resemble prescription opioids is one common overdose source.
Agencies such as the 3rd Judicial District Drug and Violent Crime Task Force are seeing an increase of fentanyl in the region.
“Over the last year and a half it has been bumped up. It can be processed into pills, it is laced in marijuana,” Craig Duncan, drug task force director, said earlier this year.
The majority of chemical precursors to fentanyl and other synthetic opioids are being shipped from China to Mexico, where much of the illicit fentanyl supply is produced in labs before being smuggled into the U.S., according to law enforcement officials.