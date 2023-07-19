Festoon Lighting Added To Depot Street Jul 19, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The festoon lighting has been going up on the festival block of West Depot Street, between Main and Irish streets. These three strings of lights will add a nice glow to the tabletop area, according to information on the Town of Greeneville's Facebook page. The light poles are 18 feet tall, so there is plenty of space to drive under the sturdy lights. The town has the option of leaving them up all year or taking them down seasonally. Also, each regular light pole has an electrical outlet at the top, providing the option of having holiday light decorations. Slots on all four sides of the poles will allow Main Street: Greeneville and Greeneville Public Works to place hanging banners and/or flagpoles like those that often decorate Main Street. Photo Special To The Sun/Brad Peters Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Featured Local Savings Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Trending Recipes