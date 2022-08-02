Only a handful of elections on Greene County residents’ ballots on Thursday are contested races.
Numerous countywide offices were decided in the May 3 primary, and only three county races remain contested for the Aug. 4 general election, along with contested races for Town of Greeneville mayor and a Greeneville City Board of Education seat.
There are five candidates on the ballot for the 1st County Commission District in the county general election.
The three winners of the Republican primary, Kathy Crawford, Nick Gunter and Charles “Tim” White, are facing Democratic candidate Darrell Key and an independent candidate, Todd Pierce, in a five-person race for three seats.
Crawford and White are incumbents.
There are four candidates running for three 4th District Greene County Commission seats in Thursday’s county general election.
The three winners of the May 3 Republican primary – William “Bill” Dabbs, Lyle Parton, and Tim Smithson – and the winner of the uncontested May 3 Democratic Primary, Amanda Beamer, are on the general election ballot.
Dabbs and Parton are incumbents.
There are four candidates running for three Greene County Commission 5th District seats in the county general election.
The three winners of the May 3 Republican primary — Gary Shelton, Lloyd “Hoot” Bowers and Pamela Carpenter — are joined by independent candidate Dana Gosnell Wilds on the general election ballot.
Shelton, Bowers and Carpenter are incumbents, with Wilds being a challenger.
Three candidates are running to be Greeneville’s mayor in Thursday’s Greeneville municipal election.
On the ballot is incumbent W.T. Daniels and challengers David Crum and Cal Doty.
Three candidates are vying for one seat on the Greeneville City Board of Education in the Town of Greeneville municipal election.
Incumbent Dr. Craig Shepherd is running for reelection against challengers Thomas Annett and Patsy Barger.
All other local county and municipal elections will be uncontested Thursday.
Nearly all state and federal primary elections will also be uncontested Thursday.
Only the Democratic Primary for Tennessee governor and the Republican race for District 9 state executive committeeman will see contested races on Thursday.
There are three candidates running for the Democratic nomination for the governor’s seat on Thursday.
Carnita Faye Atwater, Jason Brantley Martin and JB Smiley Jr. are vying to take on current governor Bill Lee, who is running uncontested on Thursday in the Republican primary, in the November state general election.
Three candidates are also in the running for the Republican District 9 state executive committeeman.
Daryl Brady, Josh Collins and Brett Purgason are looking to win election to that party position.
Seats on the both the Democratic and Republican parties’ state executive committees are on the ballot Thursday, though all will be uncontested except the race for Republican committeeman.
Greene County is in the 9th Senatorial District for the state executive committees.
Each political party’s committee has two seats up for election, one seat for a woman and one for a man.
The committeewoman and committeeman for each party will be decided in the parties’ respective primaries. Those elected will serve four-year terms.
Two candidates filed for the Democratic party committee seats.
Democrats Darrell Key and Marjorie Ramsey will run unopposed in Thursday’s Democratic primary for the Democratic state committeeman and committeewoman seats respectively.
Nancy Wilson will run unopposed for the Republican committeewoman seat up for election in the Thursday’s Republican primary.
All other state and federal primaries will be unopposed on Thursday as well.
Incumbent State Rep. David Hawk will run unopposed for reelection to the Tennessee State House District 5 seat in Thursday’s Republican primary. There will be no Democratic primary for the seat, therefore Hawk will run unopposed in the Nov. 8 state general election as well, barring a write-in candidacy.
Incumbent State Sen. Steve Southerland will run unopposed in Thursday’s Republican primary for the District 9 Tennessee Senate seat. Sara Thompson will run unopposed in Thursday’s Democratic primary for that seat.
Since both are running unopposed in primaries, Thompson and Southerland will face each other in the Nov. 8 state general election for the Tennessee Senate seat, barring a write-in candidacy.
In the race for the U.S. House of Representatives District 1 seat, incumbent Republican Rep. Diana Harshbarger and Democrat Cameron Parsons will run unopposed in their respective primaries Thursday.
The two candidates will face each other in the Nov. 8 general election for the U.S. House seat, barring a write-in candidacy.
Polls will be open Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
For those voting in person on Election Day, a federal or State of Tennessee government-issued photo ID is required for voting, unless an exception applies.
Voters can locate their polling place, see the races on their ballots and find more election information by going to https://web.go-vote-tn.elections.tn.gov .
EARLY VOTING TOTALS
A total of 2,079 votes were tallied in county general, municipal, state and primary elections during the early voting period that ran July 15-30 at the Greene County Election Commission office.
Out of those, 1,698 were cast in Republican primaries, 292 were cast in Democratic primaries, and 89 were cast in general elections only.