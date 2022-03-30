With an April 7 deadline approaching, the Greene County Election Commission has received few filings for local municipal offices that will be on the Aug. 4 ballot.
Municipal offices in Greeneville, Mosheim and Baileyton are on the ballot for Aug. 4. Tusculum will not hold its municipal election until Nov. 8.
While there are multiple offices up for election in three of Greene County’s municipalities in August, interest in the offices has been scant so far.
In the Town of Greeneville, the office of mayor and two 2nd Ward alderman seats will be up for election.
In the Town of Mosheim, the office of mayor, a 1st Ward alderman seat, and a 2nd Ward alderman seat are on the ballot.
In the Town of Baileyton, two alderman seats will be up for election.
Out of the eight municipal offices that will be on ballots between the localities, only three candidates have filed.
Two candidates have filed for the Town of Greeneville municipal election so far. David Crum has filed to run for mayor and Tim Teague for one of the 2nd Ward alderman spots.
One candidate has filed a petition for the Aug. 4 Town of Mosheim Municipal Election. Rick Cunningham has filed to run for 1st Ward alderman.
No candidate has filed for any of the other offices up for election in the municipalities, including mayor of Mosheim.
If it were to happen that any of the municipal offices are not filled during the Aug. 4 election, people would have to be appointed to fill any empty seats.
Petitions are still being issued for the non-partisan municipal elections. However, time is getting short for those interested in the offices to pick up petitions, get the necessary signatures, and return the petitions to the Greene County Election Commission.
The qualifying deadline for candidates in the municipal elections is noon on April 7, which leaves just a little over one week for petitions to be filed.
Petitions must have 25 signatures and addresses from registered voters who live within the municipality in which the candidate is running.
The Election Commission office then verifies the signatures and addresses to ensure that all 25 signatures are authentic before the petition is accepted.
Petitions can be picked up from and returned to the Greene County Election Commission Office 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The office is located at 311 CCU Blvd., Suite 1. The public may reach the office by phone at 423-798-1715.