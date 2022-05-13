Greeneville and Greene County’s annual Field Day athletics event for students in grades 1-8 returned Friday on Tusculum University’s campus after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.
Friday’s events were dedicated to the late basketball and soccer coach William “Bill” Lorch, a beloved longtime physical education teacher at Hal Henard Elementary School who later coached boys basketball at Greeneville High School and started the school’s soccer program. A press release from the Exchange Club, which sponsors Field Day each year, said Lorch inspired the Championship Division in Field Day for special needs students. Lorch passed away in 2021 at the age of 79.
Students competing on Friday said they gave it their all and had fun cheering each other on.
“It was hard, but I tried my best,” said Nolachuckey Elementary School fifth-grader Helen King, who won first place in her division in the running broad jump.
She said she was proud of her accomplishment.
“Even though I didn’t do my best, it was still fun,” said Emmy Dotson, a seventh-grader at North Greene Middle School.
Madalyn Livingston, a South Greene Middle School sixth-grader said she was nervous to compete, but she placed second.
“That was nerve-wracking,” she said after her jump.
According to the release from the Exchange Club, Field Day initially included sawing logs. Events turned more toward track and field competition before track and field was introduced at the high school level, and when it was, other events were added to Field Day to give it its “present-day form of fun competition.”
Field Day includes all 17 area schools, and students compete in 11 events, which include tug-of-war, sack races, sit ups and even crab walking.
“It’s wonderful that we could do this again,” Jim Holt, president of the Greeneville Exchange Club, said. “The Exchange Club has sponsored this for over 60 years, except for COVID or due to weather, so we are very glad to be back.”