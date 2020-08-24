Classic and modern cars, trucks and bikes lined Main and Depot streets Saturday during the fifth annual Sundown on Depot cruise-in event.
Visitors came from out of county and out of state, according to event organizers, with 352 vehicles registered for the event.
Bill Collins, president of the Volunteer State Auto Club, said the 2020 edition of the event drew the biggest crowd since the benefit for Holston United Methodist Home for Children started five years ago, in conjunction with the Iris Festival.
Collins credited the “beautiful weather and people wanting to get out” for the turnout.
“It really seemed like people were having a good time,” Collins said. “Anybody who didn’t make it out to check the cars out and talk to everybody missed a good family outing and a beautiful day to be outside.”
Collins expressed thanks for event sponsors and the police officers directing traffic on Saturday.
Greene County Partnership General Manager Joni Parker called the event a huge success and “a great community event for locals and visitors.”
“We loved seeing all the families enjoying the autos and being outdoors. Downtown restaurants, businesses and attractions were busy, the streets were packed and the weather was perfect,” Parker said.