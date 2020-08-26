This year marks the 100-year anniversary of the passing of the 19th Amendment to the United States Constitution on Aug. 18, 1920, which guaranteed women the right to vote.
The Greeneville Greene County History Museum is currently featuring special materials as part of an exhibit to celebrate and honor this historic event as well as circumstances which led up to it, according to a press release from the museum.
The exhibit consists of multiple large pictorial poster displays which tell the story of the seven-decades-long women’s suffrage journey, the release said, highlighting individuals, locations and timelines of significance during the long and hard-fought struggle for equality.
A portion of the exhibit focuses on the pivotal role Tennessee played in the passing of the amendment.
Also featured as a three-dimensional compliment to this exhibit is a mannequin display showing the style of dresses, sashes and accessories that were worn by many of the suffragettes during the 70-plus year time period of topic.
This exhibit is scheduled to remain on display through the rest of the year.
The museum expressed thanks to the National Archives Foundation through the support of the Woman’s Suffrage Centennial Commission, Unilever, Pivotal Ventures, Carl M. Freeman Foundation in honor of Virginia Allen Freeman, AARP, and Denise Gwyn Ferguson, as well as the Tennessee State Library and Archives and the Tennessee State Museum with funding provided by The Official Committee of the State of Tennessee Woman Suffrage Centennial and a grant from Humanities Tennessee, an independent affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities.
The museum’s hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. Admission is free to the public, with donations being accepted.
For more information, call the museum at 636-1558, or find the museum online at www.TheMuseum.us or on Facebook.