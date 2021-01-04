A fight in the parking lot of Little Ceasars on the East Andrew Johnson Highway late Saturday evening resulted in charges for a Limestone man.
Cody C. Reed, 2101 Milburnton Road, Limestone, was charged with assault and disorderly conduct, according to a report from the Greeneville Police Department.
After authorities saw a fight in progress in the parking lot around 11:30 p.m., they responded and took Reed into custody, according to the report.
A man and woman, both from North Carolina, told authorities they had pulled into the lot from the Greeneville Commons Shopping Center and were talking when Reed allegedly got out of his vehicle in the drive-through line, ran over to them and punched the man in the face, the report stated.
When the woman attempted to stop the altercation, Reed allegedly punched her in the face, according to the report.
Reed had a passenger in his vehicle. In running a check on the passenger, Sebastian L. Carter, it was discovered that he had an active violation of probation warrant on file at the Greene County Sheriff’s Department. Carter, 716 Rheatown Road, Chuckey, was then placed under arrest on the warrant, according to the report.