The filing deadline for all Tennessee Senate races has been extended to May 5.
This extension includes the 9th Senatorial District race that includes Greene County.
Therefore, those interested in running for the Tennessee Senate have until May 5 to file a petition.
Currently filed and qualified to run for the 9th Senatorial District Senate seat in the Aug. 4 primaries are incumbent Republican Steve Southerland and Democrat Sara Thompson.
The deadline extension is due to a three-judge panel blocking a new redistricting map for the Tennessee Senate from going into effect on Wednesday.
According to the ruling from the panel, the Republican-controlled General Assembly violated Tennessee’s constitution by improperly numbering the new districts.
Tennessee’s constitution dictates that districts must be numbered consecutively in counties that have more than one. The newly drawn redistricting plan does not do that in Nashville’s Davidson County.
The panel directed lawmakers to “remedy the constitutional defect” in 15 days, or the panel will “impose an interim apportionment map,” according to the decision.
The interim Senate map would apply only to the 2022 election.
The three judges on the panel that made the decision are Nashville Chancellor Russell Perkins, Bradley County Circuit Judge J. Michael Sharp, and Jackson Chancellor Steven W. Maroney.
The Tennessee Attorney General’s Office has appealed the ruling.
According to court documents, the Attorney General’s Office asked an appeals court to reverse the three-judge panel’s decision to temporarily block the Senate map and expedite its “consideration of this motion.”
In Wednesday’s split decision, the panel did not block the state House districts despite claims from plaintiffs that it divided more counties than needed to create districts with roughly equal populations, diluting the power of minority voters.
The map splits 30 counties, the maximum permitted for the state House.
A footnote in the ruling said the House map could still be blocked later on and the judges ordered a trial on the matter.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.