Greene County residents had until Thursday at noon to file their petitions for their names to appear on the ballot during the May 3 County Primary Election.
The first day petitions could be issued for the May 3 County Primary was Dec. 20, 2021. The qualifying deadline for all candidates, including independent candidates, for offices which will appear on the May Primary ballot was Thursday at noon. This included independent candidates for school board in which only a Republican primary was called.
One candidate filed a final petition before the noon deadline on Thursday:
- Brad Peters, county commissioner – 2nd Commissioner District, Republican
This was the last petition accepted at the Greene County Election Commission office before the noon deadline.
This means that the May 3 Local Primary Ballot has been finalized barring any withdrawals.
The deadline for candidates who have qualified to withdraw their name from the ballot is Feb. 24 at noon.
The following is a complete list of all the candidates who filed petitions at the Election Commission by the Thursday deadline, as well as what office they are running for and their party affiliation for the May 3 Primary.
County Mayor
- Kevin C. Morrison, Republican
- Terry Greer, Republican
County Trustee
- Nathan R. Holt, Republican
Register Of Deeds
- Joy Rader, Republican
- Tamara Hartman Wilcox, Republican
- Karen Collins Ottinger, Republican
- Matthew M. Carpenter, Republican
Sheriff
- Wesley Holt, Republican
- Andy Barham, Republican
Road Superintendent
- Kevin B. Swatsell, Republican
County Clerk
- Lori Bryant, county clerk, Republican
- Andrew Anderson, county clerk, Republican
- Kallie Lister, county clerk, Republican
Circuit Court Clerk
- Chris Shepard, Republican
- Whitney Shelton Collins, Republican
General Sessions Judge
- Kenneth N. Bailey, Jr., Republican
3rd Judicial District, District Attorney General
- Dan E. Armstrong, Republican
3rd Judicial District Chancellor
- Douglas T. Jenkins, Republican
3rd Judicial District Public Defender
- Todd Estep, Republican
- DeAnna Snyder, Republican
3rd Judicial District Criminal Court Judge
- John F. Dugger Jr., Republican
Part I – 3rd Judicial District Circuit Court Judge
- Alex E. Pearson, Republican
Part II – 3rd Judicial District Circuit Court Judge
- Bradley Mercer, Republican
- Crystal Jessee, Republican
- William E. Phillips II, Republican
Part III – 3rd Judicial District Circuit Court Judge
- Beth Boniface, Republican
County Commissioner – 1st Commissioner District
- Kathy Crawford, Republican
- Nick Gunter, Republican
- Todd Pierce, Independent (Pierce will run in the Aug. 4 General Election since he will not participate in a primary as an independent candidate)
- Charles “Tim” White, Republican
- Darrell Key, Democrat
County Commissioner – 2nd Commissioner District
- Chase Murray, Republican
- Joshua Arrowood, Republican
- Kaleb D. Powell, Republican
- Alan Marsh, Republican
- Brad Peters, Republican
County Commissioner – 3rd Commissioner District
- Robin D. Quillen, Republican
- O.J. Early, Republican
- Jan Kiker, Republican
- Jason Cobble, Republican
- Dillon Carpenter, Republican
- Eric Scott, Republican
County Commissioner – 4th Commissioner District
- Eddie Jennings, Republican
- William “Bill” Dabbs, Republican
- Lyle Parton, Republican
- Adam Musgrove, Republican
- Tim Smithson, Republican
- Amanda R. Beamer, Democrat
County Commissioner – 5th Commissioner District
- Gary Shelton, Republican
- Lloyd “Hoot” Bowers, Republican
- Pamela B. Carpenter, Republican
- Dana Gosnell, Independent (Gosnell will run in the Aug. 4 General Election since she will not participate in a primary as an independent candidate)
- Jeremy Robert, Republican
- Lynn Fillers, Republican
County Commissioner – 6th Commissioner District
- Larkin Clemmer, Republican
- John Waddle, Democrat
- Jeffery Bible, Republican
County Commissioner – 7th Commissioner District
- Paul Burkey, Republican
- Teddy Lawing, Republican
- Lisa Anderson, Republican
- Terry “Mike” Musick, Republican
- Robert Pleasant, Republican
Constable – 1st Constable District
- Travis Dearstone, Republican
Constable – 2nd Constable District
- Wayne Wilhoit, Republican
Constable – 3rd Constable District
- Kenneth W. Bitner, Republican
Constable – 4th Constable District
- William D. Parton, Republican
Constable – 5th Constable District
- Freddie R. Sams, Republican
Constable – 6th Constable District
- Matthew Brobeck, Republican
Constable – 7th Constable District
- Timothy Dell Vonglis, Republican
School Board Member – 1st School Board District
- Stacey Franklin, Republican
School Board Member – 3rd School Board District
- Larry Bible, Republican
School Board Member – 4th School Board District
- Minnie F. Blankenship Banks, independent (Banks will run in the Aug. 4 General Election since she will not participate in a primary as an independent candidate)
School Board Member – 5th School Board District
- Gary Compton, Republican
School Board Member – 6th School Board District
- Mark Rothe, Republican
School Board Member – At-Large Town Of Greeneville
- Thomas A. Annett, independent (Annett will run in the Aug. 4 Town of Greeneville Municipal Election since he will not participate in a primary as an independent candidate)
- Craig Shepherd, Republican
- Patsy Barger, independent (Barger will not run in the Aug. 4 Town of Greeneville Municipal Election since she will not participate in a primary as an independent candidate)
The last day to register to vote in person or by mail postmark for the May 3 Primary Election is April 4.
The early voting period for the May 3 County Primary Election is April 13-28.
The Election Commission office, where early voting is held, is regularly open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
It will follow those hours during the early voting period, however, the office will have be open until 5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays during the early voting period. The Election Commission office will also be open on Saturdays during the early voting period from 8:30 a.m. until noon.
Polls will be open on the primary election day, May 3, from 9 a.m.-8 p.m.