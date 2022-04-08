The filing deadline for the Aug. 4 municipal and state elections passed on Thursday at noon with some local positions still lacking filed candidates.
Three candidates will be on the ballot in the race for the Town of Greeneville’s mayor seat. Incumbent Greeneville Mayor W.T. Daniels, recently resigned Greeneville Alderman Cal Doty, and former Greene County Mayor David Crum have all filed to run for the office.
Incumbent aldermen Tim Teague and Scott Bullington will run unopposed for reelection to the two 2nd Ward Alderman seats on the Greeneville Board of Mayor and Aldermen that will be on the Aug. 4 ballot.
Rick Cunningham will run unopposed for the office of mayor in the Town of Mosheim.
Marc Campbell will run unopposed for reelection to a 2nd Ward alderman seat on the Mosheim Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
No candidate filed for the 1st Ward Alderman seat up for election in the Town of Mosheim on Aug. 4. Barring a write-in candidacy, the seat will have to be filled by appointment by the Mosheim Board of Mayor and Aldermen after the election.
Andy Pierce will run unopposed for reelection to an alderman seat in the Town of Baileyton.
No candidate filed for a second alderman seat up for election in the Town of Baileyton on Aug. 4. Barring a write-in candidacy, the seat will have to be filled by appointment by the Baileyton Board of Mayor and Aldermen after the election.
STATE FILINGS
The filing deadline for state offices that will appear on the Aug. 4 ballot in primaries also passed Thursday at noon.
David Hawk will run unopposed for reelection to the Tennessee State House District 5 seat in the Aug. 4 Republican primary. There will be no Democratic primary for the seat, therefore Hawk will run unopposed in the Nov. 8 state general election as well, barring a write-in candidacy.
Steve Southerland will run unopposed in the Aug. 4 Republican primary for the Senatorial District 9 Tennessee Senate seat.
Sara Thompson will run unopposed in the Aug. 4 Democratic Primary for the Senatorial District 9 Tennessee Senate seat.
Since both are running unopposed in primaries, Thompson and Southerland will face each other in the Nov. 8 State General Election for the Tennessee Senate seat, barring a write-in candidacy.
PARTY EXECUTIVE COMMITTEES
Seats on the Democratic and Republican Parties’ state executive committees are also on the ballot in August.
Greene County is in the 9th Senatorial District for the state executive committees.
Each political party’s committee has two seats up for election, one seat for a woman and one for a man.
The committeewoman and committeeman for each party will be decided in the parties’ respective primaries on Aug. 4. Those elected will serve four-year terms.
Two candidates filed for the Democratic party committee seats.
Democrats Darrell Key and Marjorie Ramsey will run unopposed in the Aug. 4 Democratic Primary for the Democratic state committeeman and committeewoman seats respectively.
Three Republican men filed for the Republican state committeeman seat.
Josh Collins, Daryl Brady and Brett Purgason will run for the single committeeman seat up for election in the Aug. 4 Republican Primary.
Two Republican women filed for the Republican state committeewoman seat.
Deborah Corey and Nancy Wilson will run for the single committeewoman seat up for election in the Aug. 4 Democratic Primary.