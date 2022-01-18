The following candidates have filed nominating petitions for the May 3 primary election in Greene County since Jan. 14:
- Whitney Shelton Collins, circuit court clerk, Republican
- Nick Gunter, county commissioner – 1st Commissioner District, Republican
- Stacey Franklin, school board member – 1st School Board District, Republican
- Jan Kiker, county commissioner – 3rd Commissioner District, Republican
The qualifying deadline for all candidates, including independent candidates, for offices which will appear on the May Primary ballot will be Feb. 17 at noon. This includes independent candidates for school board in which only a Republican primary was called.